inZOI Launches in Early 2026 for PS5; Xbox Series X|S Version is 'Under Consideration' - News

/ 911 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher KRAFTON and developer inZOI Studio announced the life simulation game, inZOI, will launch for the PlayStation 5 in early 2026, while an Xbox Series X|S version is currently "under consideration."

The game first released in Early Access for PC via Steam on March 28.

Read details on the game below:

inZOI is a life simulation game where players step into the role of creators, shaping the world as they envision and witnessing the various stories that unfold.

Through this immersive experience, we aim to inspire players to appreciate life as the profound gift it is—a journey that is filled with meaning at every turn.

Step Into Diverse Lives, Brought to Life With Realistic Graphics!

inZOI features a fully functional community simulation experience where characters, known as Zois, live their lives with their own free will.

Zois perform actions and build relationships based on their personalities and life experiences, leading to unexpected developments such as rumors, trends, and disease.

Take control of cities inspired by real-world locations and shape them into the perfect backdrop for your own stories by modifying factors such as weather, properties, and streets. All of this comes to life with stunning, realistic graphics powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Bring Your Imagination to Life With Endless Customizations!

inZOI offers advanced customization tools, empowering creators to freely design their characters and bring their imagination to reality.

Choose from over 250 customization options to create your own unique Zoi, adjusting everything from hair, skin, and physique to outfits, accessories, nail art, and more.

Mix and match architectural elements like walls, roofs, stairs, fences, platforms, and gates to create unique buildings. Decorate spaces with a variety of objects, and customize your furniture to make every detail your own.

Bring your characters to life using inZOI‘s facial and motion capture capabilities, and create stunning videos set in your world of choice.

Share Your Creations and Connect With Other Creators!

Easily share your creations and interact with other creators using Canvas, our in-game sharing platform.

Showcase your characters, homes, and stories, or find inspiration from other creators.

Join creators around the world on Canvas for a more connected inZOI experience!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles