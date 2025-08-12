Woochi the Wayfarer Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Nexon Games and developer LoreVault have announced action-adventure game, Woochi the Wayfarer, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"Woochi the Wayfarer will provide a fresh and unique play experience that is based on traditional Korean materials while also having an emotional resonance that anyone around the world can relate to," said Nexon Games CEO Park Yong-hyun. "We plan to present a game that will appeal to gamers of all cultures, telling an amazing story that fully showcases Nexon Games’ development capabilities and accumulated experience."

Woochi the Wayfarer is a blockbuster action adventure game that depicts the adventures of the Dosa (The Mage of the Way), Jeon Woochi.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the game will bring the Joseon fantasy world to life with vivid graphics and an original story inspired by The Tale of Jeon Woochi, a classic Korean novel following the adventures of Jeon Woochi, who uses his powers to fight injustice and trick the corrupt. The single-player narrative will deliver players a deeply immersive and thrilling action gameplay experience featuring magical settings along with Korean traditional monsters and music.

The newly released teaser, running approximately two minutes and 20 seconds long, builds a sense of tension and mystery by juxtaposing the image of Myoan, a mysterious shaman chanting an incantation, and the silhouette of Woochi standing in a dense forest. The latter half of the trailer shows a fierce standoff between the two powerful forces. Woochi the Wayfarer features a colorful and emotional soundtrack inspired by traditional Korean music and composed by Jung Jae-il, the acclaimed musician behind the soundtracks of the film Parasite and the Netflix series Squid Game.

Woochi the Wayfarer is a new title from Nexon Games that is being developed with the goal of delivering a game with quality and content that meets the expectations of the global market. LoreVault, the developer of Woochi the Wayfarer, is collaborating with experts in various fields such as Korean literature and traditional music to effectively represent Korea’s unique history and culture within the game. They are also conducting location hunting, personally visiting cultural sites across Korea to recreate the Joseon era in high-quality 3D.

