College Football 26 and Ready or Not Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in July 2025

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for June 2025.

College Football 26 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Ready or Not in Europe. Ready or Not was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number three in the US and Canada, while it was REMATCH in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. STAR WARS Battlefront II came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 Europe. Batman: Arkham Knight was number three in the US and Canada, while it was The Forest in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. GORN 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Metro Awakening in Europe. Arken Age was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Alien: Rogue Incursion VR in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU College Football 26 Ready or Not Ready or Not EA SPORTS FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V REMATCH NBA 2K25 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Forza Horizon 5 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Minecraft MLB The Show 25 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Minecraft WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers EA SPORTS FC 25 NBA 2K25 Forza Horizon 5 Cyberpunk 2077 DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH REMATCH F1 25 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 It Takes Two WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Phasmophobia Assassin’s Creed Shadows Mortal Kombat 11 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Killing Floor 3 Gran Turismo 7 Holdfast: Nations At War Holdfast: Nations At War Mortal Kombat 1 Mortal Kombat 11 Cyberpunk 2077 Phasmophobia

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 STAR WARS Battlefront II EA SPORTS FC 25 Batman: Arkham Knight The Forest Grand Theft Auto V STAR WARS Battlefront II Gang Beasts A Way Out Call of Duty: Black Ops III Grand Theft Auto V A Way Out Unravel Two Minecraft Batman: Arkham Knight NBA 2K25 Mafia: Definitive Edition Middle-earth: Shadow of War Minecraft Injustice 2 Gang Beasts theHunter: Call of the Wild Descenders Dying Light Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat The Last of Us Remastered Mafia: Definitive Edition NBA 2K25 Mortal Kombat 11 Middle-earth: Shadow of War Mortal Kombat X Watch Dogs 2 Red Dead Redemption Assassin’s Creed Odyssey EA SPORTS FC 25 Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Mortal Kombat 11



*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Beat Saber Beat Saber GORN 2 Metro Awakening Arken Age Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Among Us 3D: VR Jurassic World Aftermath Collection Job Simulator Among Us 3D: VR Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR Job Simulator GORN 2 Pavlov Jurassic World Aftermath Collection Drunkn Bar Fight 2 Kayak VR: Mirage Metro Awakening Drunkn Bar Fight 2

*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Maximum Football Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League eFootball Marvel Rivals Fall Guys Fall Guys Asphalt Legends Asphalt Legends VALORANT Apex Legends Stumble Guys

