College Football 26 and Ready or Not Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in July 2025

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 354 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for June 2025.

College Football 26 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Ready or Not in Europe. Ready or Not was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number three in the US and Canada, while it was REMATCH in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. STAR WARS Battlefront II came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 Europe. Batman: Arkham Knight was number three in the US and Canada, while it was The Forest in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. GORN 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Metro Awakening in Europe. Arken Age was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Alien: Rogue Incursion VR in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
College Football 26 Ready or Not
Ready or Not EA SPORTS FC 25
Grand Theft Auto V REMATCH
NBA 2K25 Grand Theft Auto V
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Forza Horizon 5
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Minecraft
MLB The Show 25 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Minecraft WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
EA SPORTS FC 25 NBA 2K25
Forza Horizon 5 Cyberpunk 2077
DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH
REMATCH F1 25
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 It Takes Two
WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Phasmophobia Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Mortal Kombat 11 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Killing Floor 3 Gran Turismo 7
Holdfast: Nations At War Holdfast: Nations At War
Mortal Kombat 1 Mortal Kombat 11
Cyberpunk 2077 Phasmophobia

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
STAR WARS Battlefront II EA SPORTS FC 25
Batman: Arkham Knight The Forest
Grand Theft Auto V STAR WARS Battlefront II
Gang Beasts A Way Out
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Grand Theft Auto V
A Way Out Unravel Two
Minecraft Batman: Arkham Knight
NBA 2K25 Mafia: Definitive Edition
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Minecraft
Injustice 2 Gang Beasts
theHunter: Call of the Wild Descenders
Dying Light Need for Speed Heat
Need for Speed Heat The Last of Us Remastered
Mafia: Definitive Edition NBA 2K25
Mortal Kombat 11 Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Mortal Kombat X Watch Dogs 2
Red Dead Redemption Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
EA SPORTS FC 25 Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Mortal Kombat 11


*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Beat Saber
GORN 2 Metro Awakening
Arken Age Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Among Us 3D: VR
Jurassic World Aftermath Collection Job Simulator
Among Us 3D: VR Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR
Job Simulator GORN 2
Pavlov Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
Drunkn Bar Fight 2 Kayak VR: Mirage
Metro Awakening Drunkn Bar Fight 2

*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
Maximum Football Rocket League
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Rocket League eFootball
Marvel Rivals Fall Guys
Fall Guys Asphalt Legends
Asphalt Legends VALORANT
Apex Legends Stumble Guys

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


