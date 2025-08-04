Metroidvania Adventure of Samsara Launches September 4 - News

Publisher Atari and developer Ilex Games announced the 2D Metroidvania action-adventure game, Adventure of Samsara, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on September 4.

Adventure of Samsara is a mysterious, 2D Metroidvania action adventure that captures the spirit of the original Atari 2600 title, Adventure, and takes it in an entirely new and unique direction.

With stunning, 2D pixel art, Adventure of Samsara combines classic gameplay, a deeply connected world, and a heady, twisting narrative of death, rebirth and memory. Developed by the Brazilian studio Ilex Games, players take control of the Solar Champion, a long-dead Plutonian resurrected by the primordial light of the Sun. Tasked with reactivating a mysterious interdimensional fortress, the Champion must restore balance to the multiverse.

As players battle through a series of diverse, interconnected biomes and confront brutal mutant bosses, they will unlock new abilities and enhancements—each revealing deeper layers of the game’s enigmatic, cosmic narrative. The game lives in the spiritual landscape of the original Adventure, brimming with its core elements of exploration, curiosity, and hidden secrets. Not a remake or sequel, Adventure of Samsara instead asks players to search for subtle references to the very first adventure game as they journey through a remarkably deep world.

Metroidvania Exploration

Explore 10 unique biomes, from frozen wastes to industrial labs, each filled with distinct enemies, hazards and hidden upgrades.

Classic Gameplay Feel

With classic gameplay and twisted 2D pixel art, Adventure of Samsara evokes a timeless feel while offering something entirely new.

Original Worldbuilding

Immerse yourself in an expansive, interdimensional fantasy world with a deep, spiritual lore.

Easter Eggs

Discover nods to the original Adventure, with familiar structures, enemies, and references that reward both new and returning players.

Collectible Items

Find hidden items, cached away in hard-to-reach corners, to improve your stats and load augments to enhance your abilities and skills.

