Once Upon a KATAMARI Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Bandai Namco has announced Once Upon a KATAMARI for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Japan on October 23 and worldwide on October 24.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Lett the Good Times Roll!

Keep the good times rolling with the first new entry in the Katamari Damacy series in 14 years!

In this puzzle action/adventure game, The King of All Cosmos was fiddling with a scroll and accidentally destroys the earth and stars. Now The Prince must roll their katamari across time itself, collecting objects through stages in the Jurassic Period, the Ice Age, historic Japan, and more to rebuild the glittering night sky.

New stages, new music, and never-before-seen items like the magnet provide an exhilarating new experience. Plus, play as the Prince or 68 other cousins, or use the new customization system to create your own unique character to stand out in the online multiplayer KatamariBall mode.

Now, onward through new worlds to roll up thy heart’s desires and to restore the stars!

A Shiny New Katamari Damacy Adventure Awaits

Experience new stages and a fabulous new original soundtrack! Behold a fresh rolling experience, with never-before-seen power tools like the magnet that draws in nearby objects! How…attractive!

Roll Through the Ages

The King was so well-behaved but one day, he mistakenly destroyed the Earth and numerous other stars while fiddling with a peculiar scroll. Fix the King’s blunder by rolling your katamari through the Jurassic Era, Ice Age, historic Japan, and more eras to rebuild the sky’s dazzling field of stars.

Keep the Family Close with Cousin Customization

Play as The Prince, or choose among his 68 cousins and kin to play as. Customize your character in different colors and faces to create as many original Cousin designs as there are stars in the sky.

Compete in Celestial Four-Player KatamariBall

Conquer the game of KatamariBall, the galactic sport of choice across the Cosmos! Compete in online multiplayer against cousins around the world, or hone your skills with scintillating offline play against CPU opponents.

