Switch 2 Sets Record for Biggest Launch in Europe - Europe Hardware Estimates for June 2025 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in Europe with 1,107,738 units sold for June 2025, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 315,982 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 26.46 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 60,535 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 38.94 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 39,602 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 8.50 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the first month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by 0.45 million units as the Switch 1 sold 0.66 million units in its first month in Europe in March 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 91,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 61,000 units. PS4 sold 407,285 units for the month of June 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 100,366 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 42,396 (-11.8%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 33,387 units (-45.7%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 102,763 units (-62.9%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 38,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 4,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 25,000.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.73 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 1.11 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.51 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.27 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for June 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 1,107,738 (NEW) PlayStation 5 - 315,982 ( 26,462,272 ) Switch 1 - 60,535 ( 38,936,295 ) Xbox Series X|S - 39,602 ( 8,497,233 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe June 7, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 768,778 PlayStation 5 - 79,373 Switch 1 - 13,787 Xbox Series X|S - 8,414

Europe June 14, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 110,872 PlayStation 5 - 65,984 Switch 1 - 11,771 Xbox Series X|S - 7,844

Europe June 21, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 81,481 PlayStation 5 - 56,611 Switch 1 - 11,867 Xbox Series X|S - 7,741

Europe June 28, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 73,640 PlayStation 5 - 57,873 Switch 1 - 11,856 Xbox Series X|S - 7,920

Europe July 5, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 72,967 PlayStation 5 - 56,141 Switch 1 - 11,254 Xbox Series X|S - 7,683

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

