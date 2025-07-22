Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Saber Interactive has announced survival horror action game, Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Experience a new chapter in the legendary horror series like never before. Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival takes first-person action horror survival to the next level.

Play the story of Aidan, who must use the power of a mysterious puzzle box—the Genesis Configuration—to help his girlfriend Sunny’s escape from the otherworldly hellscape of the Labyrinth.

Wield the powers of the box to survive your bargain with the infamous Pinhead and do battle with the horrific cult devoted to the Cenobites.

A New Story in Hellraiser’s Canon

Unwittingly kickstart Pinhead’s ritual to unleash greater pain and pleasure than ever before.

Harness the Power of the Box

Combine the unique, hellish abilities of the Configuration with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain—or is it pleasure?—upon masochistic enemies.

Fight Against Unholy Enemies

Take on hell’s wretches, deviants, cultists, and even its most infernal priests in a story-driven horror survival game.

