Old School Rally Launches Holiday 2025 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC

Publisher Astrolabe Games and developer Frozen Lake Games announced the retro rally racing game, Old School Rally, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Holiday 2025.

The game first released in Early Access for PC in July 2024.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Old School Rally features nostalgic visual aesthetics and thrilling racing gameplay loyal to the classic era. With over 55,000 wishlists and a passionate community, Old School Rally has taken players’ feedback seriously. The Early Access version of Old School Rally includes many important features and improvements requested by the community, such as Ghost, Steering Sensitivity, Alternate Liveries, Stage Optimization, and Wheel Support, along with new cars, new stages, new soundtracks, and a lot more! As Early Access progresses, planned new game modes, new features, and new content will be patched into the game regularly!

Intro

Old School Rally features fast-paced, arcade-style gameplay, with emphasis on driving skill and high- speed maneuvers.

Retro Style Visuals

Carefully crafted retro style visuals, reminiscent of the late ’90s rally games full of nostalgia and charm, making it a must-play for everyone.

Race the World

With a variety of rally tracks from around the globe, race across different surfaces including dirt, tarmac and snow and challenge your driving skills.

Rally Cars

Choose from a diverse lineup of rally cars inspired by the legends of the past, each with unique characteristics and features.

Leaderboards and Achievements

Challenge other drivers from around the world and climb to the top of the leaderboards.

