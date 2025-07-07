Mario Kart World Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Mario Kart World is up one spot to retake first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 5, 2025.

EA Sports FC 25 is up from eighth to second place, while Death Stranding 2: On the Beach in its second week dropped two spots to third place. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is down one spot to fourth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fifth place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mario Kart World EA Sports FC 25 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

