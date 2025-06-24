Grit & Valor: 1949 Launches August 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and VR Devices - News

Publisher Megabit and developer Milky Tea announced the dieselpunk roguelite real-time strategy game, Grit & Valor: 1949, will launch for the PlayStation 5 with PlayStation VR2 support, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC via SteamVR, and Quest on August 21. The virtual reality version is developed by nDreams.

The game first released for PC via Steam on March 26.

"Grit & Valor: 1949 was always built with the idea of recreating the thrilling experience of playing with miniatures on a battlefield, but in a video game setting," said Milky Tea producer Kevin Campbell. "What nDreams has helped us achieve is giving players added immersion, bringing the world of the game to life in a virtual setting."

View the VR announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

It’s 1949; World War II rages on.

Lead your brave squad of resistance Mech Pilots against the Evil Axis forces and turn the tide of World War II in this alternate history dieselpunk setting. Your mission is to escort a Command Vehicle across Europe and into the heart of New Germany. There, the vehicle will deploy its cargo; an EMP designed to destroy Machine Tower, the enemy’s central HQ.

An Unstoppable Enemy. a Dieselpunk Dystopia

The Axis have seized control of Europe using giant mechanized warriors to turn the tide of the war and obliterate most of the Allied forces. Deadly Axis Mechs patrol the landscape, flushing out rebels but survivors remain and have regrouped under the new flag of The Resistance. You must lead a squad of brave Pilots and their captured Mechs in a daring mission to take down the enemy from within. Deliver the EMP into the heart of Axis territory and destroy Machine Tower, their huge oil refinery and communications Headquarters, and turn the tide of the war!

Evolved Real-time Tactics Gameplay

Each new Region and battlefield you enter presents a new challenge with unique combinations of enemy waves and terrain. Think fast to move and position your Mechs to withstand the assault while defending your Command Vehicle. The use of terrain and other tactical advantages will be critical to completing your mission objectives!

Build the Ultimate Mech Squad

You have the freedom to customize and configure your squad of Mechs and Pilots to adapt your tactics for each new mission. Earn Valor to level up your Pilot’s unique abilities and Scrap to upgrade your Mechs before to gain the advantage on the battlefield.

Regroup. Rebuild. Redeploy

Prepare for each Mission to be different as the battlefields, enemies you face and any rewards you receive, will never be the same twice. Remember, if your Command Vehicle is destroyed, your Mission is over, and you must return to the Resistance Base, upgrade your squad, and re-strategize!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

