Project Motor Racing Launches November 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher GIANTS Software and developer Straight4 Studios announced Project Motor Racing will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on November 25 for $69.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Project Motor Racing ignites all the passion, beauty, and intensity of professional motorsport.

The Best, Nothing Less

Race across eras in over 70 meticulously recreated cars across 10 iconic classes and 27 global track layouts.

Cars – From today’s radical LMDh Hypercars to history’s most iconic legends, each vehicle is a licensed masterpiece.

– From today’s radical LMDh Hypercars to history’s most iconic legends, each vehicle is a licensed masterpiece. Circuits – Scanned for ultimate precision and authenticity.

Racing For All

From sim racers to first-time racers, Project Motor Racing delivers:

Single Player Career

Online Racing Modes

In-Game Events

Packed Four-Class Race Experience

Simulation Refined

First Principle Physics – New physics engine delivers unmatched handling realism and high-fidelity FFB.

– New physics engine delivers unmatched handling realism and high-fidelity FFB. Benchmark-Setting Physics Engine built on mod-friendly GIANTS Engine 10.

built on mod-friendly GIANTS Engine 10. Factory Driver Program – Every car’s handling painstakingly tested and approved by brand partners and hundreds of the world’s top racing pros to assure authentic levels of handling precision.

– Every car’s handling painstakingly tested and approved by brand partners and hundreds of the world’s top racing pros to assure authentic levels of handling precision. Immersive Sound Design – Motorsport’s ferocity captured like never before.

Feel Every Second

Living cockpits with visible G-forces, heat-haze, etc.

True2Track

Dynamic Weather Conditions.

Adaptive Racing and Drying Line

24-hour day / night cycle

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

