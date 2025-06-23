Mario Kart World Producer Says 'It Didn't Seem Necessary' to Add Other Nintendo Characters - News

Mario Kart World producer Kosuke Yabuki in an interview with Ouest France there are no characters from other Nintendo franchises, because it didn't seem necessary.

Yabuki was asked if he ever thoguht of adding characters from Arms into Mario Kart World and he stated "Absolutely not!"

"As developers, it would have seemed incongruous to us to add characters from other games to this universe," said Yabuki. "And it didn't seem necessary to us, given everything we could already do with Mario.

"We inevitably wonder how the players will perceive this casting. But there are so many characters and so many costumes that every player is sure to find what they are looking for."

Yabuki added a new number of new racers were added to Mario Kart World, including the Cow.

"Of course, we were hoping that the addition of these new drivers would be a good surprise for players. But the welcome was so warm that it surprised even us! This clearly exceeded our expectations."

"First of all, I want to say that having a favorite doesn't mean that he has been given the best statistics! But just for the welcome she received, I must admit that she is the Cow."

Mario Kart World released alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

