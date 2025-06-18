The House of the Dead 2: Remake Launches August 7 for Switch and PC, Later for PlayStation and Xbox - News

Publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio announced The House of the Dead 2: Remake will launch for Switch and PC via Steam and GOG on August 7 for $24.99 / €24.99. It will launch at a later date for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The House of the Dead 2: Remake is a remake of the second entry in the well-known and popular rail shooter series. Take on the lone role of a secret agent as James or Gary, or team up in cooperative mode to neutralize the dangerous undead monsters standing in your way.

Story

In February 2000, a small city was suddenly overrun by hostile creatures. Two AMS agents, James Taylor and Gary Stewart, were sent to investigate. Upon arrival, they noticed that the situation resembled the Curien Mansion incident from 1998. Determined to uncover the source of the infestation, they began shooting their way through hordes of creatures.

Features:

Remastered music (with the classic soundtrack also available in the game).

Modern graphics.

Gameplay faithful to the original game.

Cooperative mode.

Multiple endings and branching levels.

Various Game Modes

Classic Campaign

Almost two years after the events of the first installment, AMS agents James Taylor and Gary Stewart are deployed to investigate a city seized by undead creatures.

Boss Mode

Take on the challenge of defeating the game’s bosses as fast as you can.

Training Mode

Polish your skills in several available training scenarios to improve your abilities before deploying on a mission.

