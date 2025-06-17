Xbox Game Pass Adds Warcraft 1,2 and 3, Call of Duty: WWII, Little Nightmares II, and More - News

Microsoft has announced 11 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Star Trucker, Wildfrost, Rematch, Volcano Princess, Against the Storm, Warcraft I: Remastered, Warcraft II: Remastered, Warcraft III: Reforged, Call of Duty: WWII, Little Nightmares II, and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! A cooperative first-person shooter set within a mysterious federal agency under assault by otherworldly forces. As a years-long siege on the agency’s headquarters reaches its boiling point, only Firebreak – the Bureau’s most versatile unit – has the gear and the guts to plunge into the building’s strangest crises, restore order, contain the chaos, and fight to reclaim control.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Console and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Crash fourward into a time-shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Lost in Random: The Eternal Die blends dynamic real-time action, tactical combat, and risk-reward dice mechanics for thrilling second-to-second battles. Unravel an original stand-alone story as Queen Aleksandra, the once great ruler of Random, on a mission for vengeance and redemption.

Coming Soon

Star Trucker (Xbox Series X|S) – June 18

Now with Game Pass Standard

Hop into the driver’s seat of your rocket-powered big rig as you haul cargo, scavenge for salvage, and interact with an eclectic cast of star-hopping truckers in this Americana-infused journey on the ultimate open road – space!

Wildfrost (Console) – June 18

Now with Game Pass Standard

Take on the elements in Wildfrost, a tactical roguelike deck builder! Collect and upgrade card companions, ready to withstand waves of deceptively cute Pengoons, Gobblers, and brutish boss monsters. Test your skills in daily challenges and build up the town of Snowdwell, unlocking more cards to aid in your fight against the everlasting frost…

Rematch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 19

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Step onto the pitch in Rematch, a third-person, team-based football game where every pass, volley, and tackle matters. Designed for 5v5 online play, Rematch puts you in full control of one athlete, with no offsides, no fouls, and no downtime. Pass smart, play with purpose, and win together.

Volcano Princess (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 24

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Prepare the next monarch by finding her hobbies, training her for battle, and befriending the citizens she’ll one day protect. Dive into an all-new parenting-simulator-RPG adventure, where every decision you make will not only affect the future of your daughter but that of an entire empire!

Against the Storm (Cloud and Console) – June 26

Game Pass Ultimate

Currently available on Xbox PC and coming soon to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)! A dark fantasy city builder where you must rebuild civilization in the face of apocalyptic rains. As the Queen’s Viceroy, lead humans, beavers, lizards, foxes, and harpies to reclaim the wilderness and secure a future for civilization’s last survivors.

Warcraft I: Remastered (PC) – June 26

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Experience the inciting war between Orcs and Humans that shook Azeroth to its core. Defend the realm as the noble Alliance, or seek to conquer it as the bloodthirsty Horde, across thrilling faction campaigns or custom skirmish games. Warcraft I: Remastered features updated hand-painted art, widescreen battles, and rebalanced classic music. Enjoy modern UI tweaks, enhanced controls, and never-before-seen 1994 concept art!

Warcraft II: Remastered (PC) – June 26

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Captain your own fleet in the second Warcraft title created in 1995, now remastered with vivid, all-new visuals and modernized controls! War between orc and man rages on across the seas, and the fate of the world hangs in the balance as the great tacticians of the Horde and the Alliance clash. Only one thing is certain: winning this war will demand unprecedented cunning, courage, and nerves of steel.

Warcraft III: Reforged (PC) – June 26

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Warcraft III: Reforged features a thorough visual overhaul, a suite of contemporary social and matchmaking features, and more. Command the Night Elves, Undead, Orcs, and Humans and relive epic battles, explore vast campaigns, build armies, and challenge friends in multiplayer matchmaking!

Call of Duty: WWII (Console and PC) – June 30

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Call of Duty: WWII is a thrilling experience that redefines World War II. Land in Normandy on D-Day and battle across Europe through iconic locations in history’s most monumental war. Experience classic Call of Duty combat, the bonds of camaraderie, and the unforgiving nature of war against a global power throwing the world into tyranny.

Little Nightmares II (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Making a return to the Game Pass library! Featuring epic, high-octane action moments set in the most beautifully hostile environments on earth, Rise of the Tomb Raider delivers a cinematic survival action adventure where you will join Lara Croft on her first tomb raiding expedition.

DLC / Game Updates

Fallout 76: Gone Fission – Available now

Head over to angler’s rest to begin your angler journey. Combine different baits and rods to catch over thirty new fish and perhaps even hook a Local Legend. Enjoy your hard-earned gains by cooking up new recipes or proudly displaying trophies at your C.A.M.P.

Minecraft: Chase the Skies – Available today

Experience the joy of soaring above the Overworld with Minecraft’s Chase the Skies drop! Fly with your happy ghast, build high into the clouds, leash a caravan of camels together, find wandering friends with the Player Locator bar, and more. Players on Bedrock Edition can also soak in breathtaking views with Minecraft‘s biggest official visual refresh – Vibrant Visuals.

Dead by Daylight: Five Nights at Freddy’s – Available today

Dead by Daylight: Five Nights at Freddy’s brings Springtrap – once known as William Afton – into The Fog as The Animatronic. A brutally efficient new Killer featuring unique gameplay mechanics and 3 fear-inducing Perks, Springtrap specializes in map wide surveillance, unrelenting pursuit, and delivering the jump-scares you love to hate.

Leaving June 30

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Be sure to check them out before they go or use your membership discount to save up to 20% on your purchase to keep them in your library.

Arcade Paradise (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) SteamWorld Dig (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) SteamWorld Dig 2 (Console and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

