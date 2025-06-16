Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Sales Top 10 Million Units - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Beenox have announced Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has sold over 10 million units worldwide.

"BOO-YAH! This one calls for a victory lap" said Activision. "Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled 10M units sold-through globally."

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in June 2019. It also released for Xbox Game Pass in December 2024.

