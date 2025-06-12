Mario Kart World Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Mario Kart World has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 23rd week of 2025.

A number of previously released games saw a boost due to the release of the Switch 2 versions. The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Cyberpunk 2077, and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild re-entered the charts in second, fifth, and sixth places, respectively.

Minecraft is up one spot to third place, while EA Sports FC 25 dropped one spot to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to seventh place and EA Sports F1 25 fell six spots to eighth place. Super Mario Party Jamboree dropped two spots to ninth place and Elden Ring Nightreign fell from first to 10th place.

There are a total of five Nintendo games titles in the top 10 and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Mario Kart World - NEW The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 Cyberpunk 2077 The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports F1 25 Super Mario Party Jamboree Elden Ring Nightreign

