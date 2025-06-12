POSTAL 2 Redux Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

4 hours ago

Flat2VR Studios, Team Beef, and Running With Scissors have announced POSTAL 2 Redux for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, final platforms will "depend on each storefront's paperwork and how many stretch goals are achieved" in the Kickstarter campaign, which will launch this Summer.

"Players begged us to fix the crashes, add modern graphics, and maybe stop the dog from pissing on them every five minutes," said Running With Scissors founder Vince Desi. "We’re doing two of those things."

Flat2VR Studios chief operating officer Eric Masher added, "Flat2VR Studios is genuinely thrilled to help write the next chapter of the POSTAL saga. Bringing Paradise to new platforms—and putting the shovel in the hands of both longtime fans and first-time troublemakers—is a genuine career highlight for our team."

Team Beef co-founder Grant Bagwell stated, "The original code tried to die on us daily. Running With Scissors let us butcher it and stitch it back to life—now with fewer surprise blue screens. Kickstarter is simply how we shove even more nonsense in before some suit makes us stop."

POSTAL 2 Redux is a ground‑up overhaul of 2003’s infamous open‑world shooter. Part modernization, part love‑letter, POSTAL 2 Redux will hoist every original asset out of the creaking Unreal 1.5 engine and slam it into today’s Unity—delivering the same familiar week in the POSTAL Dude’s life with a merciless glow‑up and a bucket of new toys.

POSTAL 2 Redux was born the moment developer Team Beef’s mad doctors cracked the original POSTAL 2 open for virtual reality (POSTAL 2: VR) and saw two decades of code begging for a modern makeover. Rather than compromise the Dude’s glorious return with a quick and dirty spit-shine, publisher Flat2VR Studios convinced Running With Scissors to authorize a full resurrection: preserve every scat‑splattered inch of Paradise, but rebuild the guts so the game actually boots on hardware manufactured this decade—without the aroma of burnt silicon.

The goal is simple: deliver the ultimate, no‑excuses POSTAL 2 sandbox—rebuilt with no limits, ready for every screen you own, and still happy to let you finish your errands with a shovel. POSTAL 2 Redux will pack in enhanced visuals, new weapons, nastier physics, and enough Easter eggs to back‑up the porcelain at Uncle Dave’s Compound.

High-Resolution Textures and Dynamic Lighting

Paradise’s warped billboards and puddles of questionable fluid finally get the razor‑sharp grime they deserve.

Zero‑Load Streaming World

Sprint from one end of town to the other without a single elevator, door pause, or immersion‑breaker.

Smarter, Freer Crowds

Civilians still snitch, cops still overreact, but improved path‑finding means riots spark faster and messier than ever.

Re‑Forged Arsenal

Weighty ballistics, rag‑doll dismemberment, and rounds that punch clean through unlucky bystanders.

Fully Propped, Breakable Interiors

Stores, arcades, and alleyways are stuffed with physics‑enabled junk begging to be destroyed.

Champ 2.0

Pet him, sic him, or let him photobomb your next headshot; Paradise’s goodest boy finally earns his kibble.

Paradise itself will breathe: lighting shifts over the course of each in-game day—from sun-scorched afternoons to lamp-lit alleys come evening—and every junk-strewn corner bristles with physics-enabled debris begging to be destroyed. Every classic instrument of overkill is being rebuilt from the trigger up—plus a few fresh calibers Paradise PD hasn’t outlawed yet. Word on the street is the Dude’s… attachments might be in line for an upgrade too—because tasteful restraint is for other franchises.

