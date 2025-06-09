Mario Kart World Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 388 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

This week saw the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 and a number of Nintendo titles have debuted or shot up the charts thanks to the Switch 2 versions on the UK retail charts.

Mario Kart World debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 7, 2025.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition re-entered the charts in in fourth place, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom jumped from 37th to fifth place, and Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition debuted in sixth place.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild re-entered the charts in in fourth place, Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster debuted in eighth place, and Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma debuted in 12th place.

Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 25 dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. The Last of Us Part II: Remastered fell three pots to ninth place and F1 25 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mario Kart World - NEW Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 25 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster - NEW The Last of Us Part II: Remastered F1 25

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles