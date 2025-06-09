The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Film Delayed to May 7, 2027 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced the live-action The Legend of Zelda film has been delayed from March 26, 2027 to May 7, 2027.

"For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027," said Shigeru Miyamoto. "It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be. Thank you for your patience."

