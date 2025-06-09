The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Film Delayed to May 7, 2027 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 481 Views
Nintendo announced the live-action The Legend of Zelda film has been delayed from March 26, 2027 to May 7, 2027.
"For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027," said Shigeru Miyamoto. "It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be. Thank you for your patience."
That was the date for Avengers, Disney always picks the beginning of May..
They saw the opportunity and made sure that Disney wouldn't take the date again..
Usually not a good sign? Hope it goes well regardless.
Would have thought a six week delay for a film this far out is normal, but we wouldn’t usually hear about it as it would be a non-story for most films.
My guess is that they’re planning to drop a new mainline Zelda and the movie according to a specific schedule? Makes no sense o/w delaying a movie two months when we’re two years away from its release lol
Might be they have a set timeframe for postproduction and some of the actors the really want will first be available 2 months after their planned filming start date.
It would have to another 2D Zelda or 3D remake, right?
I'm deeply skeptical they can get a new 3D game out by 2027. I feel like it would have to reuse more assets than Tears of the Kingdom did and would essentially make the Wild/Tears duology into a trilogy.