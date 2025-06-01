Among Ashes Launches June 6 for Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Dojo System and developer Rat Cliff Games announced the horror game, Among Ashes, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on June 6.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

View the Xbox Series X|S launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Among Ashes is a metafictional horror title about a haunted video game and the disturbing story behind its creation. It’s a stormy night in the early 2000s and your friend has sent you a link to 'Night Call,' a horror game that he found online. As you play, strange things start happening in your apartment. Something is terribly wrong with the game.

Among Ashes features an innovative, meta-framing device in which players will experience a full retro-inspired first-person survival horror game within another first-person horror game, in addition to a host of unique presentational touches, surprises, mechanics and puzzles that transport players back to the turn of the millennium—providing a terrifying dose of nostalgia in the process.

In the retro-styled survival-horror 'Night Call,' players will explore Stoker manor; solving puzzles and fighting off the nightmarish creatures that have infested its labyrinthian halls. In the real world, however, they’ll be haunted by the dark entities that have latched on to this strange game, as they frantically try to unravel the mystery behind the game and its enigmatic creator.

Whatever you do… KEEP PLAYING.

