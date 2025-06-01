Cosmic Holidays Launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Developer I AM A DOG studio announced the side-scrolling platformer, Cosmic Holidays, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2026.

On a planet shrouded in mystery, you'll need to observe, adapt, and make use of a stunningly rich fauna and flora to help Cibo reach his vacation resort.

Cibo has a unique ability he can inflate his head:

This lets him glide through the air, bounce, wedge himself into cavities, absorb shocks, roll, and move objects. He can also mimic shapes and produce sounds using this power.

Cibo will interact with geysers to propel himself, sticky termites, glowing plants that ignite at night, and much more. He will explore vast and mysterious landscapes, miniature ecosystems floating in the sky, and encounter incredible creatures, some as large as hills. He will even bounce off strange moving shapes drifting through the sky.

Cibo’s journey is filled with discovery and wonder, but it’s also about understanding this world. Careful observation of this harmonious ecosystem will provide the keys to his adventure.

The player will gradually uncover the origins of gameplay elements—where do these insects live? How do these plants grow? What produces this pollen? This aspect of the game reinforces the coherence of the interconnected ecosystems, making the world feel truly alive.

The origin of this adventure

Somewhere in the galaxy, there is a world where everyone works endlessly. For its inhabitants, the Cibos, the great annual lottery is their only chance to escape this routine and win a week of vacation on a distant planet.

This year, Cibo is the lucky winner. But his dream is short-lived: his shuttle crashes at the opposite end of his destination. Now stranded on an unknown planet, he must journey through a mysterious world if he ever hopes to reach his long-awaited vacation resort.

