Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City Announced for SteamVR and Quest - News

Publisher Beyond Frames Entertainment and developer Cortopia Studios have announced virtual reality action-adventure game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, for SteamVR and Quest. It will launch in 2026.

A brotherhood in the shadows. A city on the brink.

In the vacuum left by Shredder’s demise, the Foot Clan’s grip tightens on the streets you once called home. It’s time to reclaim what’s yours. Don the mask of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michelangelo in the first ever Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles virtual reality game.

Features:

Master each Turtle’s signature weapon with precision strikes and blocks in this first-person action adventure.

Scale urban landscapes with fluid parkour

Confront fan-favorite villains

Forge your own chapter in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles legacy, solo or play cooperatively with up to three friends.

Family is forever. Find yours in 2026.

