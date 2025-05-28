Metroidvania Maseylia: Echoes of the Past Launches in 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Sol Brothers has announced 3D Metroidvania game, Maseylia: Echoes of the Past, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on an epic journey in Maseylia: Echoes of the Past, a 3D Metroidvania that seamlessly blends classic 2D exploration with modern 3D mechanics.

Traverse a vast techno-organic labyrinth, uncover hidden pathways, and master powerful abilities to forge your own path.

Key Features:

Open-Ended Exploration – Carve your own route through a richly interconnected world, discovering secrets, forgotten ruins, and untamed creatures.

– Carve your own route through a richly interconnected world, discovering secrets, forgotten ruins, and untamed creatures. Dynamic Platforming Abilities – Wield unique powers like the 360° dash, phasic transformation to pass through solid matter, and control over water levels to access hidden areas.

– Wield unique powers like the 360° dash, phasic transformation to pass through solid matter, and control over water levels to access hidden areas. Immersive Science-Fiction Atmosphere – Experience a world where nature and technology intertwine, shaping a mysterious and ever-changing environment.

You have what it takes to escape the labyrinth? Explore, adapt, and survive.

