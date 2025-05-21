PS5 Best-Seller in Slow Month - Europe Hardware Estimates for April 2025 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 207,689 units sold for April 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 25.86 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 78,461 units to bring its lifetime sales to 38.76 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 44,187 units to bring their lifetime sales to 8.42 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 229,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 39,000 units. PS4 sold 437,171 units for the month of April 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 83,432 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 27,326 (-11.6%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 538 units (-1.2%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 93,041 units (-54.3%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 94,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 15,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are flat.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.13 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.34 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.20 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for April 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 207,689 ( 25,856,545 ) Switch - 78,461 ( 38,764,398 ) Xbox Series X|S - 44,187 ( 8,421,624 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe April 12, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 60,441 Switch - 17,617

Xbox Series X|S - 10,813

Europe April 19, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 55,159 Switch - 18,963

Xbox Series X|S - 10,875

Europe April 26, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 46,710 Switch - 20,323

Xbox Series X|S - 10,852

Europe May 3, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 45,379 Switch - 21,558

Xbox Series X|S - 11,647

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

