Transport Fever 3 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Urban Games has announced transport tycoon game, Transport Fever 3, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2026.

Transport Fever 3 challenges players to design, build, and manage transport empires spanning railways, roads, shipping lanes, and air routes across four distinctive environments: temperate, desert, tropical, and new sub-arctic. Each of which offers a unique set of challenges and gameplay possibilities thanks to massively upgraded terrain generation. Players build their worlds using vehicles covering a century of transport innovation with over 250 authentic trains, buses, trams, trucks, trains, ships, planes, and, for the first time, helicopters.

At the heart of Transport Fever 3 lies a dynamic, fully simulated world occupied by settlements and industries that evolve in response to player actions. Every town can grow into a sprawling city, every supply line can affect reputation, and every decision affects how people live, work, and move.

The wait-time for passengers is too long and every service is overcrowded… The fish brought in by ship is rotting in the warehouse… These, and other problems will confront players in their quest to maximize profits.

The Evolution of a Franchise

Urban Games development of Transport Fever 3 is built on the proven success of previous titles, encompassing fan feedback and observed player behavior. This is why tycoon gameplay has taken priority in the new title. The game provides an engaging and evolving challenge to players by incorporating a full suite of difficulty customization options. Player actions significantly impact the growth of individual cities. The reputation of players is crucial to progress and growth overall. Noise, pollution, congestion, wait times, cargo, and passenger deliveries directly affect how cities evolve, leading to individual cities developing character as play progresses.

Building world-renowned landmarks, upgrading or optimizing routes, and designing cargo hubs with dedicated warehousing becomes critical for players keen to maximize success.

This focus on gameplay has greatly increased the depth of Tycoon Mode while also extending the learning curve. New players will find the first steps toward a profitable transport empire easier to achieve, while veterans will appreciate the need to regularly revisit routes that, historically, would have printed money permanently. The new Contracts feature supports players early on and challenges them later, balancing tempting rewards with potential risk.

For those who want a structured challenge, the new Campaign Mode presents multiple scenarios based on real-world history. Those more interested in building beautiful maps and networks can create anything they can imagine in the Sandbox Mode, which will be extended further still thanks to integrated cross-platform modding support.

Not only has gameplay seen major improvement, Transport Fever 3 also delivers long-requested community features like day-night cycle, offshore industries, and new forms of transport including helicopters and cargo-trams.

Whether a newcomer or a veteran tycoon, Transport Fever 3 invites all players to reshape the world one connection at a time.

