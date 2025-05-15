Cookie Clicker Coming to Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Playsaurus has announced Cookie Clicker will launch on May 22 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The Switch 2 version will presumably launch at a later date with the console not officially releasing until June 5.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Cookie Clicker is a game about making an absurd amount of cookies. To help you in this endeavor, you will recruit a wide variety of helpful cookie makers, like friendly Grandmas, Farms, Factories, and otherworldly Portals.

Cookie Clicker was originally released in 2013, but has been very actively developed since then. If you played it before, try it again to see all the new features!

Key Features:

Collect cookies and spend them to earn even more cookies

Over 600+ upgrades

Pet your dragon

Mini-games

Unlock heavenly perma-upgrades

Music by C418

