The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Tops the German Charts for April 2025 - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for April 2025 have been released and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered debuted in first place.

There were two other new releases in the top 20 for the month. This includes Days Gone Remastered debuting in 11th place and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in 18th place.

EA Sports FC 25 is up one spot to second place, Red Dead Redemption is up five spots to third place, and Assassin's Creed Shadows fell three spots to fourth place. Split Fiction is down from second to fifth place and Grand Theft Auto V remained in sixth place,

Devil May Cry 5 re-entered the charts in seventh place and Hogwarts Legacy is up two spots to 10th place. The Last of Us Part II Remastered came in ninth place and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle rounds out the top 10.

