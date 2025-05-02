Preserve Launches May 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Grindstone and developer Bitmap Galaxy announced the puzzle nature building game, Preserve, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 15. It is priced at $14.99 / €14.99 on consoles and $12.49 / €12.49 on PC.

Preserve is a puzzle nature building game that takes players on a journey into a harmonious ecosystem. The objective is to foster and sustain a thriving and diverse biomes, where each component coexists in a symbiotic harmony. By utilizing strategic thinking and a keen eye for balance, players are granted the power to position a wide array of plants and animals, curating an environment that caters to their preferences and aspirations.

Vertical Expansion

In Preserve, you can expand the map not only horizontally, but you also posses an ability to stack layers of nature, forming a vertical network of interconnected habitats.

Diverse Biome Habitats

From alpine forests and savannas to carribean reefs, each biome will have its own unique set of plants, animals, and environmental challenges to discover and overcome.

Multiple Game Modes

Besides regular harmony and puzzle game modes, creative mode lets you build the land without limitations and photo mode allows you to capture and share your creations at the end of each session.

Natural Wonders

Nothing can beautify your map more than natural wonders like the snowy Alps, lavender fields or redwood forests, which you can acquire thanks to a unique card upcycle system.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

