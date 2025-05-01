Giant Bomb Employees Leave Following 'Strategic Reset and Realignment' by Owner Fandom - News

/ 513 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Video game website Giant Bomb is undergoing a "strategic reset and realignment" by owner Fandom and this has caused several prominent staff to leave.

Fandom has put in new guidelines for Giant Bomb to follow as the website stopped livestreaming last month. The 888th episode of the Giant Bombcast podcast was published and removed. The hosts mocked the new guidelines given by the owner.

Giant Bomb staff member Jeff Grubb said it wasn't his decision to remove the episode, however, he decided to keep it down.

Staff member Dan Ryckert stated he would never appear on Giant Bomb again and is not a fan of the direction the site was going in,

Grubb has also confirmed on Bluesky he is leaving Giant Bomb.

"Well, that was a dream come true," said Grubb. "Knew it wouldn’t last, though. Out of a job at the moment. But I’ll always be doing patreon.com/gamemess."

Contributor Mike Minotti has also announced he will no longer contribute to Giant Bomb.

"Needless to say I will no longer be contributing to Giant Bomb," said Minotti. "Nothing but love to all the wonderful people from there and GameSpot. Jeff was a workhorse and a hero for the way he shouldered so much responsibility there, and I am furious with the way execs treated him. We aren’t going anywhere."

Needless to say I will no longer be contributing to Giant Bomb. Nothing but love to all the wonderful people from there and GameSpot.

"As you know, we've temporarily paused Giant Bomb live streaming and that content is currently available on demand for our audience," said a Fandom spokesperson in a statement sent to Kotaku.

"We understand this programming pause isn't ideal for our audience, but it's part of a strategic reset and realignment of our media brands. We have some creative ideas for the future of Giant Bomb that we’re actively working on that we’ll be able to communicate more about soon."

Video game journalist Jeff Gerstmann started Giant Bomb in 2008 after he was fired from GameSpot. Brad Shoemaker, Vinny Caravella, and Ryan Davis, who sadly passed away in 2013 at the age of 34, were also original staff members. Giant Bomb would be acquired by CBS Interactive in 2012.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles