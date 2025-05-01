Dark Fantasy Action RPG Game The Age of Bhaarat Announced for Consoles and PC - News

/ 443 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Tara Gaming has announced dark fantasy action RPG, The Age of Bhaarat, for console and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The exact consoles and a release date were not revealed.

"Joining Tara Gaming is an extension of my lifelong commitment to storytelling," said Tara Gaming co-founder Amitabh Bachchan. "When I heard Amish’s and Nouredine’s vision, I was instantly drawn to the potential of creating something truly monumental. India has always been a land of powerful stories, and through this game, we have an opportunity to share our epics, creativity, and imagination with the world. Gaming is where stories come alive for the next generation, and I’m excited to help shape that experience at Tara Gaming with a uniquely Indian lens."

Tara Gaming co-founder Nouredine Abboud added, "To welcome Mr. Bachchan as our co-founder is a privilege beyond words. His deep understanding of Indian culture and storytelling is invaluable as we develop a game that resonates globally. The trailer is just a glimpse of this ambitious and immersive world that pays homage to Indian traditions while delivering cinematic-quality gameplay. The Age of Bhaarat has always been a passion project for us at Tara Gaming, and with Mr. Bachchan onboard, our conviction has only grown stronger."

Tara Gaming co-founder Amish Tripathi stated, "We are beyond honored to welcome Amitabh Bachchan ji to Tara Gaming. Mr. Bachchan is a true visionary whose understanding of Indian heritage is unmatched, and his belief in our vision adds immense strength to our journey. He brings a sense of legacy and inspiration to the project that’s impossible to quantify. The trailer perfectly captures the bold vision we have to present Indian itihaas to the world in a cool modern context, and we believe players across the globe will be excited to explore the world we’re building."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Age of Bhaarat is a dark fantasy action RPG that brings ancient India to life. Become a powerful Forest Warden, master mystical weapons and arcane powers, and defend your homeland against a devastating invasion by vicious demons, the Rakshasas.

Become a Forest Warden in this action adventure game set in ancient India. Defend your homeland from a devastating invasion of Rakshasa demons by mastering traditional weapons, powerful artifacts, and the forest’s mystical powers. Journey through breathtaking landscapes inspired by Indian epics, fight monstrous foes, and uncover the dark secrets lurking behind the Rakshasa empire.

Combat Action Evolved

Strike and fly through intense battles with a unique grappling hook system that adds vertical traversal to combat. Master an arsenal of traditional Indian weapons and combine them with spiritual powers to overcome formidable foes.

Ancient Indian Epics Brought to Life

Explore devastated forests, treacherous mountain peaks, mystical lakes and more stunning landscapes drawn from timeless sagas like the Ramayan. Discover hidden paths and ancient secrets as you venture through a dark fantasy world steeped in Indian history.

An Epic Tale by Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi, bestselling author of the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra series, weaves an epic story of duty, betrayal, and ancient power. As a Forest Warden of Anandpur, your choices will shape not only your own destiny but the fate of a world teetering on the brink of chaos. Will your actions lead to salvation or damnation?

Forge Your Path

Customize your Forest Warden with weapons and abilities that match your combat style. Harness mystical artifacts and primal forces to develop your own approach in facing the Demon onslaught.

Multiplayer Gameplay

Face The Age of Bhaarat alone or with allies. The choice is yours.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles