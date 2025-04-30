Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Tops 2 Million Players - Sales

Ubisoft announced the metroidvania action game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, has surpassed two million players.

"Well over 2M players by now," said Ubisoft. "You’ve revived the legend. The Prince is back, and believe us — he's just warming up."

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and for iOS and Android in April 2025.

