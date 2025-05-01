What Comes After Launches May 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Dolores Entertainment and developers Pikselnesia and Rolling Glory Jam announced the side-scrolling adventure game, What Comes After, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 9.

The game first released for PC via Steam in November 2020 and for the Nintendo Switch in April 2021.

Read details on the game below:

From the creator of Coffee Talk, in collaboration with Rolling Glory Jam the creator of Rage in Peace.

What Comes After is a short experience, a heartwarming story, and a love letter to all of you who think you’re a burden for other people.

Help Vivi finds herself through the journey that takes her to where people go after they died, to what comes after. Ride the train filled with the souls of the people, animals, and plants that are on their way to leave this world, and talk to them to learn about love, regrets, life, and death that haunt us every day until our time has come. All presented in a light-hearted way with a sprinkle of comedy and philosophy.

Features:

A short heartwarming story that will stay in your heart and memory.

A personal journey of learning how to love yourself.

A tale filled with love and comedy.

Colorful art to accompany your journey in the train not bound for the living.

An easy to pick-up gameplay.

