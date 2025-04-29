Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping Launches May 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Happy Broccoli Games announced the mystery adventure game, Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Duck Detective is back! Get ready to interview suspects, inspect evidence, and deduce the truth in another standalone mystery!

Red Bread Redemption

This campsite might have ghosts, but the real thing haunting Eugene McQuacklin is his failed marriage and bread addiction. Can he escape the shadows of his past?

Every Detective Needs a Sidekick

To the annoyance of the Duck Detective, he is joined by a new partner in (solving) crime. Work together to unravel the truth and nibble on the crumbs of justice!

Features:

A two-to-three hours-long mystery game!

A standalone sequel to the acclaimed Duck Detective: The Secret Salami!

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami! Interview suspects, fill in the blanks and crack the case!

Fully voice-acted cast of suspiciously secretive characters!

Dive into a murky pond of delinquency and dredge up the truth!

Throw bread to the fine beak of lady justice!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

