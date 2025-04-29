Duck Detective: The Secret Salami Launches May 22 for PS5 - News

Developer Happy Broccoli Games announced the mystery adventure game, Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on May 22.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

Read details on the game below:

Solving crime is no walk in the pond. Aggretsuko meets Return of the Obra Dinn in Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, a cozy mystery game about a down-on-his-luck duck searching for answers in a sinister sausage-based conspiracy.

This might ruffle some feathers. Join the Duck Detective on his latest, greatest case:

Inspect and interview suspects to learn their hidden secrets, then use the information you’ve gathered (plus your own de-duck-tive reasoning) to locate the suspect and bust the case wide open!

Features:

A two-to-three hours-long mystery game!

Interview suspects, fill in the blanks and crack the case!

Fully voice-acted!

Throw bread to the fine beak of lady justice!

Judge everyone on first impressions, just by looking at them really, really hard! Get them to admit things by staring! Do ducks blink? You don’t.

