Assassin's Creed Shadows Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 386 Views
Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 15, 2025, according to SELL. The Xbox Series X|S version has dropped out of the top five.
Astro Bot (PS5) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second and third places, respectively. Minecraft (NS) re-entered the top five in furth place. Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Astro Bot
- Split Fiction
Xbox Series X|S
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Split Fiction
- EA Sports FC 25
- Minecraft - Starter Collection
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Farming Simulator 25
- Assassin's Creed Shadows - Collector's Edition
- Minecraft Java & Bedrock
