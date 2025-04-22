Assassin's Creed Shadows Tops the French Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 15, 2025, according to SELL. The Xbox Series X|S version has dropped out of the top five.

Astro Bot (PS5) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second and third places, respectively. Minecraft (NS) re-entered the top five in furth place. Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Assassin's Creed Shadows Astro Bot Split Fiction

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Shadows Monster Hunter Wilds Split Fiction

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft - Starter Collection Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree PC Farming Simulator 25 Assassin's Creed Shadows - Collector's Edition Minecraft Java & Bedrock

