Super Mario Party Jamboree Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 25K, PS5 Sells 9K

posted 6 days ago

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 7,041units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 15, 2025.

PROGESS ORDERS (NS) debuted in eighth place with sales of 3,349 units.

Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) is in second place with sales of 6,149units and Minecraft (NS) is in third place with sales of 5,208 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 4,299 units and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 3,774 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 3,550 units and Donkey Kong Country Returns (NS) came in seventh place with sales of 3,414 units. Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 2,712 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 2,543 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 25,035 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 8,866 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 196 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 17 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 7,041 (1,264,884) [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 6,149 (793,546) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,208 (3,857,392) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4,299 (6,303,574) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (Nintendo, 03/20/25) – 3,774 (101,429) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,550 (8,106,663) [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 3,414 (253,335) [NSW] PROGRESS ORDERS (Bushiroad Games, 04/10/25) – 3,349 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,712 (1,573,028) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 2,543 (5,745,219)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 14,064 (8,941,474) Switch Lite – 8,409 (6,524,751) PlayStation 5 – 5,210 (5,636,963) Switch – 2,562 (20,089,166) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,534 (1,953,15) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,122 (964,885) Xbox Series S – 101 (333,883) Xbox Series X – 37 (319,706) PlayStation 4 – 17 (7,929,425) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 58 (20,149)

