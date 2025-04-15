Xbox Game Pass Adds Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Towerborne, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and More - News

/ 474 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has announced 11 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Neon White, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game, Crime Scene Cleaner, Tempopo, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Towerborne, Far Cry 4, Anno 1800, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Dredge.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Grand Theft Auto V returns to Game Pass today. Experience entertainment blockbusters Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online with Xbox Game Pass on console, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) , or the newly enhanced version on PC with Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass.

Coming Soon

Neon White (Console) – April 16

Now with Game Pass Standard

A lightning-fast first-person action game about exterminating demons in Heaven. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though… did you know them in a past life?

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 16

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Patrick fans, your time has come – and Bikini Bottom is your open-world playground! So become the star of the show, put your silliest ideas into action, and enjoy the physics-based chaos that unfolds all around you.

Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Once you get tangled with the mob, there’s no going back. At least the salary is good and all you have to do is clean up after their dirty work. So clean crime scenes, earn as much money as you can, and remember that your daughter’s fate lies in your hands.

Tempopo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! When Hana’s Garden of musical flowers are scattered across the sky, she asks the Tempopo for help returning them. Chaotic and uncoordinated by nature, the Tempopo needs Hana’s conducting skills to keep on beat and solve each island’s puzzle. Populate your melodic garden with rescued flowers to enjoy musical performances!

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 24

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a ground-breaking turn-based RPG with unique real-time mechanics, making battles more immersive and addictive than ever. Explore a fantasy world inspired by Belle Époque France in which you battle devastating enemies.

Towerborne (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 29

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The Belfry stands as a beacon of hope and safety amongst the ruins of humanity and the City of Numbers, with monsters lurking right outside the tower’s walls. You are an Ace, born anew from the spirit realm with the skills, grit, and determination to protect the people of the Belfry. With spirit companions fighting by your side, you are destined for battle.

Far Cry 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

As Ajay Ghale, travel to Kyrat to fulfill a promise and dive into in a civil war to overthrow the oppressive regime of dictator Pagan Min. Explore and navigate this vast open world, where danger and unpredictability lurk around every corner.

Anno 1800 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 1

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Welcome to the dawn of the Industrial Age in this city-building real-time strategy game. Experience one of the most exciting and fast-changing periods of all time as you discover new technologies, regions, and societies, implement your own strategy, and build a new world to your design.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 1

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. Experience a globe-trotting single-player campaign, immersive multiplayer combat, and an evolved Special Ops game mode featuring tactical co-op gameplay.

Dredge (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 6

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Dredge is a single-player fishing adventure with a sinister undercurrent. Sell your catch, upgrade your boat, and dredge the depths for long-buried secrets. Explore a mysterious archipelago and discover why some things are best left forgotten.

In Case You Missed It

EA Sports NHL 25 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate

Control every inch of the ice in EA Sports NHL 25, now on The Play List. Game Pass Ultimate members can fire off game-changing goals with unlimited access via EA Play or Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on the Xbox app with Windows PC. Plus, they can score a Supercharge Bundle, available for a limited time from April 10 to May 9.

DLC / Game Updates

Forza Horizon 5: Horizon Realms – April 25

The new Stadium Track premiers in Horizon Realms, along with a collection of 11 previous Evolving World locations. Explore every Realm with a group of friends or on your own in both Free Mode and Skill Mode to earn new Accolades, Achievements, Badges, and unlock four new reward cars.

In-Game Benefits

For Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members, there are more benefits for select free-to-play games. Get in-game benefits like cosmetics, characters, in-game currency, and more with seasonal content drops.

Call of Duty: Warzone – Game Pass Pack 1 – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members get a free in-game bundle for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. This pack comes with 2x Operator Skins, 3x Weapon Blueprints, 2x Emotes, 2x Stickers, Weapon Charm, Weapon Reticle, Emblem, Background, 1-hour 2XP Token, and 1-hour 2WXP Token.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Check the Game Pass section on your console, Xbox mobile app, or Xbox app on Windows PC to find new April in-game content, consumables, and offers included with your Game Pass Ultimate membership. Perks vary by region, platform, and over time.

Naraka: Bladepoint – Ignis Bundle – Available now

Claim Xbox headgear, new season treasures, a legendary skin trial bundle, and more in the new Perks bundle.

Stumble Guys: Inside Out Bundle – Available now

Unlock the Inside Out Legendary Stumbler, Fools Guy Emote, 250 Gems, and 50 Stumble Tokens now!

Leaving April 30

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Be sure to jump back in before they go and remember to use your 20% membership discount to save on your purchase if you want to keep them.

Have a Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Kona II Brume (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Sniper Elite 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Rewinder (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We’re adding more games over time to the ‘Stream your own game’ collection for Game Pass Ultimate members. Go to Xbox.com/Play to see the list of available cloud playable games to stream on supported devices if you own them.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles