Wings of Endless Launches May 8 for All Major Platforms - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher JanduSoft and developer Isoca Games announced the platforming action RPG, Wings of Endless, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 8.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Discover the secret of a forgotten war in Wings of Endless, a platforming Action-RPG with a captivating Pixelart style that will draw you in from start to finish.

Story

Step into the role of Hariku, a brash bounty hunter who boasts of being the best at his craft. His life dramatically changes when a seemingly routine task morphs into an epic adventure, revealing the mysteries of an ancient war that was believed to have ended generations ago.

Accompanied by his enigmatic talking owl, Owly, and various unexpected allies, Hariku will explore vast varied landscapes, from arid deserts and damp marshlands to thick forests and icy snow zones. Every corner of this fascinating world is packed with secrets waiting to be uncovered.

The Game

Wings of Endless features a dynamic and fun combat system. Take control of three distinct heroes, swapping them on the fly with just a press of a button to execute awe-inspiring combos. With numerous side missions, a wide variety of challenging enemies, and complex puzzles, there will always be something new that will keep you on the edge of your seat.



This game also boasts an intriguing consumable crafting system. Mix and match ingredients to create powerful potions that will aid you on your journey!



Venture into Wings of Endless and unravel the truth behind the ancient war, battle against adversity, and become the hero the world needs.

Features:

Huge and diverse world : From deserts to snowy forests.

: From deserts to snowy forests. Gripping story : Unveil the secrets of an ancient war.

: Unveil the secrets of an ancient war. Dynamic combat : Three unique heroes switchable in real-time.

: Three unique heroes switchable in real-time. Numerous side missions : Discover more about the world of "Wings of Endless".

: Discover more about the world of "Wings of Endless". Consumable crafting : Create powerful potions.

: Create powerful potions. Wide variety of enemies and puzzles: Challenges and puzzles at every turn.

