Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey and Friends Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 30 - News

Publisher Disney Interactive and developer Dlala Studios announced Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey and Friends will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 30. The C.A.S.H. update will be releasing on the same day.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch in July 2023.

View a gameplay trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Join Mickey & Friends on a quest to explore the mysterious island of Monoth and recover three mystical books to save the world from disaster!

Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends includes the base game plus the Keeper Up, Mystery in Monoth, and brand new C.A.S.H. update featuring Scrooge McDuck.

Play as Mickey & Friends

Choose your favorite character and unlock special abilities as you perform high-flying platforming feats, solve fun puzzles, and take on epic boss battles.

Reveal the Mysteries of Disney Illusion Island

Run, swim, swing, and jump your way through a beautiful yet mysterious island and discover rich biomes, intriguing characters, and hidden secrets.

Fun With Friends in Four-Player Cooperative Play

Play solo or grab up to three friends to save the island of Monoth in four-player couch cooperative play. Team up with friends and utilize unique skills such as Rope Drop, Leap Frog, and a heart gifting hug.

Be a Part of an Authentic Mickey Cartoon

Experience a brand-new Mickey & Friends adventure with hand-drawn animation, an orchestrated original score, and authentic voice talents.

