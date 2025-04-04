The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Gets Switch 2 Gameplay Footage - News

Nintendo during Nintendo Treehouse: Live showcased 27 minutes of new gameplay footage for the Nintendo Switch 2 versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as providing a look at the Zelda Notes app.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

See the Kingdom of Hyrule in a whole new way with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, available with performance upgrades on Nintendo Switch 2. Smoother frame rates, faster load times, and better graphics will make for a fresh experience when revisiting these adventures, and now players will also have a little extra help. Also on the way is an update to the Nintendo Switch App (previously known as the Nintendo Switch Online App), called ZELDA NOTES. This game-specific service is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of the games and helps players navigate to various locations, like that difficult-to-find shrine or hidden Korok, and will even feature commentary from Princess Zelda herself that was not part of the original games.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

