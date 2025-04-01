Spirit of the North 2 Launches May 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 354 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Silver Lining Interactive and developer Infuse Studio announced Spirit of the North 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on May 8.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Step into a world brimming with stories, as you take on the role of a lone fox, guided by a loyal raven companion. Your quest? To free the lost Guardians from the sinister grip of the dark shaman Grimnir. Across the untamed beauty of the Northern Isles, you will uncover ancient mysteries, harness newfound abilities, and cleanse the land of corruption in a saga of survival, magic, and legend. Immerse yourself in over 16 hours of rich, atmospheric gameplay, where every step uncovers new secrets and every challenge brings you closer to destiny.

Features:

Forge Your Own Path – Customize your fox (and raven!) with a variety of appearance options.

– Customize your fox (and raven!) with a variety of appearance options. Explore a Majestic Open World – Harnessing the full power of Unreal Engine 5, traverse breathtaking landscapes across diverse, hand-crafted regions.

– Harnessing the full power of Unreal Engine 5, traverse breathtaking landscapes across diverse, hand-crafted regions. Face Legendary Guardians – Cleanse corrupted spirits in epic encounters.

– Cleanse corrupted spirits in epic encounters. Harness Ancient Powers – Unlock mystical abilities to overcome obstacles.

– Unlock mystical abilities to overcome obstacles. Unravel the Secrets of the North – Seek out runes of power and unveil the land’s hidden lore.

– Seek out runes of power and unveil the land’s hidden lore. A Living, Breathing Soundscape – Immerse yourself in a dynamic soundtrack that evolves as your adventure unfolds.

Signature Edition

For those who seek an even deeper connection to the world of Spirit of the North, the Signature Edition offers a stunningly curated selection of premium collectibles enclosed in an oversized collector’s box with exclusive cover art. Inside, fans will discover:

A signed, full-color art and lore booklet.

Two embroidered patches.

Four intricately crafted metal character pins.

Two breathtaking art cards.

A duo of mystical Runescript cards.

The Spirit of the North 2 Signature Edition is available for pre-purchase now for PC and PlayStation 5, exclusively from Silver Lining Direct, the official store of Silver Lining Interactive.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles