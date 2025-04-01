NanoApostle Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One on April 24 - News

Publisher PQube and developer 18Light Game announced the dark science-fiction boss rush action game, NanoApostle, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 24.

The game first released for PC via Steam in September 2024.

View the accolades trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

NanoApostle is a dark science-fiction boss rush action game featuring intense reaction-based combat and the unique “Destruction Point” system. Play as Anita, a child augmented with lethal nanomachines, as she battles against twisted cybernetic experiments to escape a top-secret facility.

Deep within the bowels of a shadowy research facility, Anita, a girl birthed from experimental procedures, is implanted with the sentient nanomechanical entity known as “Apostle.” Working together with her nanite allies Anita must defeat a series of dangerous prototype bio-weapons as she searches for a way to break free from her nightmarish prison.

Battle Against Merciless Adversaries

Face axe-wielding mechs, fire-spewing behemoths, and psychokinetic terrors, in vicious encounters culminating in the brutal execution of your foes.

Evolving Multi-Stage Battles

When threatened, the destructive bio-weapons feature a failsafe causing them to become more ferocious, and often warping environments to enhance their onslaught.

More Than a Weapon

The symbiotic relationship between Anita and Apostle grants her numerous abilities such as dodge, parry, a series of slashing attacks, and a deadly Projectile.

Master the Destruction Point System

Utilize Apostle’s nanites to identify structural weaknesses known as “Destruction Points,” and exploit your opponent’s vulnerabilities to land devastating blows.

Experiment With Skills

Earn skill points through combat and challenge stages. Whether you favor a tactical or reckless approach, create unique skill combinations that resonate with your style.

Take on the Challenge System

Earn skill points by completing various tasks from defeating hordes of minions to demonstrating dexterity in the parkour challenges.

