Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Trailer Showcases Samus Aran's New Psychic Abilities - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 400 Views
Nintendo has released a new trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond that showcases Samus Aran's new psychic abilities.
"Harness Samus Aran's new psychic abilities to survive the mysterious planet of Viewros and find a way home," reads the description to the trailer.
View the trailer below:
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2025.
Still no concrete release month, not even quarter...
Probably will be given in the Switch 2 Direct, giving the timeframe would give hints of when the Switch 2 is releasing since i think we all expect it to launch on both system like Botw
Yeah I expected a release date. No release date definitely makes me think it'll be a cross gen game so they are waiting for the Switch 2 Direct to give the date. Maybe Switch 2 will get both 3D Mario and MP4 on launch day. That'd be a great launch.