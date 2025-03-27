Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Trailer Showcases Samus Aran's New Psychic Abilities - News

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond that showcases Samus Aran's new psychic abilities.

"Harness Samus Aran's new psychic abilities to survive the mysterious planet of Viewros and find a way home," reads the description to the trailer.

View the trailer below:

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2025.

