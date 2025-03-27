By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Trailer Showcases Samus Aran's New Psychic Abilities

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 400 Views

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond that showcases Samus Aran's new psychic abilities.

"Harness Samus Aran's new psychic abilities to survive the mysterious planet of Viewros and find a way home," reads the description to the trailer.

View the trailer below:

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.


7 Comments
siebensus4 (1 hour ago)

Still no concrete release month, not even quarter...

  • 0
xMetroid siebensus4 (56 minutes ago)

Probably will be given in the Switch 2 Direct, giving the timeframe would give hints of when the Switch 2 is releasing since i think we all expect it to launch on both system like Botw

  • 0
Slownenberg xMetroid (29 minutes ago)

Yeah I expected a release date. No release date definitely makes me think it'll be a cross gen game so they are waiting for the Switch 2 Direct to give the date. Maybe Switch 2 will get both 3D Mario and MP4 on launch day. That'd be a great launch.

  • 0
dane007 (2 hours ago)

Best looking switch 1 game by a huge mile

  • 0
KLAMarine (2 hours ago)

Goodness, it's been years. Nice to finally see this thing on its way.

  • 0
Shadis (2 hours ago)

So happy to see a new Prime game coming out!! Can't wait!

  • 0
Ayla (2 hours ago)

Looks ok for a Nintendo game.

  • -1