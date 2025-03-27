Crystal Dynamics Hit With Layoffs - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Crystal Dynamics announced it is laying off 17 employees.

"This morning, Crystal Dynamics made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by 17 talented team members," said Crystal Dynamics. "We did not make this decision lightly. Ultimately, this step was necessary to better align our current business needs and the studio’s future success. It is not a reflection of the dedication or ability of those affected.

"We recognize how painful this outcome is for those impacted and we are supporting them with transition packages and opportunity outreach.

"Crystal Dynamics remains committed to pushing the boundaries of making great games. This change does not alter our current project plans."

The studio is co-developing Perfect Dark and is working on a new entry in the Tomb Raider series.

