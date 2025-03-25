Report: Assassin's Creed Shadows Sold Over 120,000 Units in France at Retail - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Assassin's Creed Shadows sold over 120,000 units in France at retail, according to Ludostrie journalist Oscar Lemaire.

This is nearly triple the French retail launch of Star Wars Outlaws and over double the launch of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. That is also around 12 times higher than the launch of Dragon Age Veilguard.

The retail launch in France for Assassin's Creed Shadows is the biggest non-FC and non-Call of Duty launch since Super Mario Bros. Wonder and biggest outside of Nintendo since Hogwarts Legacy.

This launch is a bit below the previous three RPG entries in the Assassin's Creed franchise at retail, however, it performed better than Assassin's Creed Mirage. Sales for Assassin's Creed Shadows is nearly double Assassin's Creed Syndicate. It should be noted digital sales have grown a fair amount in recent years.

