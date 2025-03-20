Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Sales Top 5 Million Units, War Sails Expansion Announced - Sales

/ 364 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer TaleWorlds Entertainment announced Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has sold over five million units worldwide. This does not include players on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Premium.

The developer has also announced War Sails expansion for the game, which will launch on June 17.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord first released in Early Access for PC via Steam in March 2020 and the full release in October 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the War Sails expansion below:

The War Sails expansion brings new strategic depth to the vast world of Calradia, introducing naval warfare for the first time. It features a Viking-inspired faction—legendary seafarers and fierce close-quarters fighters—alongside new coastal regions to explore. Players can command fleets, engage in ship battles, board enemy vessels, and enforce blockades, reshaping warfare across both land and sea.

What long-time fans of the franchise may appreciate most in War Sails is how Naval systems and the Nord faction integrate into Bannerlord‘s world, reshaping trade, warfare, and diplomacy. The ability to explore by sea, conduct naval blockades, and engage in ship-based combat will influence battle strategies across all of Calradia, not just in the new territories—generals will need to adapt their tactics accordingly!

Naval Warfare

Ship-building, fleet management, large-scale sea battles, and boarding mechanics.

Expanded World

New islands, coastal cities, and navigable rivers to explore and control.

New Faction

A Viking-inspired faction with distinctive troops, skills, and equipment.

Tactical Changes

Naval blockades and amphibious sieges add new strategic layers for open-world gameplay.

Cinematic Campaign

Immersive campaign storyline featuring new naval faction and territories.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles