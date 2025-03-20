Phil Spencer Says to Expect More Movies and TV Shows Based on Xbox IP - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 26 minutes ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking with Variety stated Xbox has learned a lot from the Halo and Fallout TV series and told fans to expect more movies and TV shows based on Xbox IP.

"We’re learning and growing through this process, which is giving us more confidence that we should do more," said Spencer. "We learned from doing Halo. We learned from doing Fallout.

"So all of these build on themselves. And obviously we’ll have a couple that miss. But what I’d say to the Xbox community that likes this work is, 'You’re going to see more, because we’re gaining confidence and we’re learning through this.'"

Warner Bros. Pictures and Mojang are set to release the live-action movie based on the popular video game, Minecraft, called A Minecraft Movie on April 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles