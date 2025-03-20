People Can Fly Announces Survival FPS Lost Rift for PC - News

Developer People Can Fly have announced survival first-person shooter, Lost Rift, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access in 2025.

Lost Rift is a high-stakes first-person survival shooter adventure blending base-building, cooperative player-versus-environment, and intense player-versus-player-versus-environment gameplay. Designed for solo play and up to five-player cooperative play, explore the rich, immersive, and mysterious world where every decision can alter your fate.

You wash up on a beach at Pioneer’s Landing, one island in a beautiful and mysterious archipelago. On your player-versus-environment island, gather resources, build a camp, craft equipment, and use the flora and fauna to survive and prepare for intense player-versus-player-versus-environment expeditions.

With a focus on player freedom, your choices will shape the evolution of your journey. The islands are yours to conquer, not just in battle but in building your legacy as a survivor.

Build Your Ultimate Base Camp

Use your creativity to build a safe base camp anywhere on your player-versus-environment island. Use modular tiles and available materials to craft a unique shelter tailored to your style. Establish crafting and cooking stations to support your survival.

Embark on Adrenaline-Fueled Expeditions

Face intense player-versus-player-versus-environment shootouts in the unstable zones of the archipelago, where every moment is a race against time and rivals. Risk it all for the most sought-after loot in an extraction mode that tests your mettle, shooting skill, and strategic route planning to emerge victorious.

Endure Through Dynamic and Destructive Weather

Hurricanes, fires, and lightning strikes threaten your base. Strong winds and heavy rain make rivers treacherous to cross. Dense fog shrouds the islands in an eerie silence. Bravery is a necessity as you navigate these challenges and continue on your journey.

Lost Rift uses dedicated, geo-located servers to provide a smooth and consistent experience across player-versus-environment and player-versus-player-versus-environment.

