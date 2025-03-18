Towerborne Releases in Xbox Game Preview on April 29 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 496 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Stoic announced Towerborne will launch in Xbox Game Preview for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via the Xbox app, and Xbox Game Pass on April 29. The Class Mastery update will release on the same day.

The game first released in Early Access for PC via Steam in September 2024.

View the Xbox Game Preview release data announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Towerborne is a new kind of looter-brawler, combining classic side-scrolling combat with ARPG customization and endlessly replayable adventures. It allows you and your friends to find a playstyle from multiple classes, specialize your builds, earn rewards, and head back into the fray as a team of Aces guarding their beleaguered Belfry in a gorgeous, ever-evolving fantasy world.

Whether you’re joining for the first time or have been playing as part of Steam Early Access, there will be a lot of new features to enjoy – April 29 will also see the release of the game’s next major update – the Class Mastery Update – which includes huge changes to features across the game.

Class Mastery Update Features

Even aside from coming to consoles and Game Pass, the Class Mastery update, arriving on April 29, is a huge moment for Towerborne, offering upgrades to almost every facet of the game across all platforms. Here’s what to expect:

Cross-Platform Play and Progression

PC and Xbox players will be able to party up together, no matter their platform (including Steam) – and progression is shared across all platforms.

Couch Cooperative Play on Xbox Consoles

New for this release, you’ll now be able to grab a second (or third, or fourth) controller and play Towerborne together on a single screen. Consider this a love letter to the feeling of playing local cooperative play in classic brawlers of yesteryear!

Class Skills

Probably the biggest change to the game itself, Class Mastery is an all-new progression system that makes every Ace unique, based on individual player choices. By completing missions, players earn Skill Points, allowing you to fine-tune your chosen class, unlocking Focus Skills and Class Mechanics that drastically change how you play. And don’t worry, you can swap your Skill Points freely between missions, meaning you can experiment and find the perfect build.

Reimagined World Map and Questline

Responding to feedback from Early Access players, Towerborne‘s map has been remade to offer a more refined questline, relocates bosses to make for more exciting progression, and offers over 50 new handcrafted missions.

New Umbra

Umbra are your spirit companions, offering a range of abilities, depending on who you choose to bring along with you into battle. With the new update, two more are joining the roster in the form of Boshi and Querida, bringing the total number to 11.

New Enemy Type

The Merk Brawler is a new, high-impact opponent, ready to put you and your party to the test, with more to come in the future.

New Legendary Items

A new suite of legendary weapons is available, with perks that enhance Focus Skills.

Gameplay Improvements

Mender’s Flask

Lives and automatically reviving are out, and the new Mender’s Flask consumable is in. Aces can use the Flask mid-fight to heal, but they must be more mindful of their health in combat. Friendly Aces can still revive their downed comrades, however.

Aspect Overhaul

The impact of Aspects (items slotted into your gear to add extra benefits) has been enhanced and rebalanced to support the new Class Skill progression system, addressing previously overlooked statistics to ensure your Ace is best prepared to defend the Belfry.

Job Board

More daily jobs, greater variety, and a refreshed interface to track progressto help your effort to earn Writs.

Keybinds

Remap controls to match your playstyle.

Item Badging

Newly acquired items are now clearly marked for easy tracking in your inventory.

Social Play Improvements

Improved Group Finder

The new Group Finder feature consolidates multiple groups of the same type into a single, streamlined group, allowing players to quickly find and join compatible teams without the hassle of sifting through individual groups.

Player Interaction

See a group of Aces gathered around the World Map? Interact with nearby players, invite them to your group and get adventuring in the Wilds together.

Improved Friends List

It’s now easier to identify and connect with fellow players cross-platform, thanks to clearer sorting and online-status indication.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles