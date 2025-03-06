Punch-Out!!-Like Baki Hanma: Blood Arena Announced for All Major Platforms - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Publisher Purple Play and developer Purple Tree have announced Punch-Out!!-like 2D action game, Baki Hanma: Blood Arena, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in September.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Enter the brutal world of Baki Hanma: Blood Arena, a thrilling 2D action game inspired by the Netflix anime phenomenon Baki. With gameplay reminiscent of the classic Super Punch-Out!!, this game blends precision, timing, and shonen-style flair to deliver a high-energy combat experience.

Are you ready to step into the arena and claim your place as the strongest? Only the most skilled and determined will conquer the Blood Arena.

Play as Baki Hanma

Take on the role of the world’s most determined fighter in a quest to prove your strength.

12 Unique Opponents

Each enemy is a master of their own fighting style, presenting unique challenges and requiring different strategies to defeat.

Five Diverse Locations

Fight across iconic battle arenas, from underground fight clubs to majestic tournament stages.

Special Attacks

Unleash explosive special moves inspired by the anime to dominate your opponents.

Original Soundtrack

Immerse yourself in a custom score that captures the intensity and emotion of the Baki universe.

Epic Final Showdown

Face off against the ultimate enemy, the strongest creature alive, in a battle for the title of god of combat.

